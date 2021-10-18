Police and fire chiefs issue Edinburgh Bonfire Night 'war-zone' warning

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Emergency services crew members have been repeatedly targeted in Edinburgh on November 5 in recent years.

In 2020, some parts of the city were declared ‘no-go zones’ in a bid to control gangs of youths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and the SFRS want to avoid scenes like these.

But there were still violent incidents and the Saughton Park area was labelled a ‘war-zone’ by locals after motors were torched as youths ran amok with fireworks.

Two fire crews had to call for police back up after they were tasked to deal with a huge out of control bonfire the height of a house in Saughton Mains Park.

n 2018, Police Scotland set up Operation Moonbeam, a nationwide effort to clampdown on thuggery during the annual Bonfire and Halloween periods.

Despite dispersal zones yobs left a trail of wreckage.

It’s head, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, said officers will tackle anyone targeting emergency services workers.

But in 2019, firework exclusion zones had to be introduced after a string of incidents which saw motors and other property set ablaze by out of control teenager.

Fears of a repeat of the scenes prompted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service(SFRS) and Police Scotland to issue statements calling for people to heed safety warnings.

The SFRS said there were 12 attacks on crews on Bonfire Night 2020, and warned that such incidents can divert police away from other emergencies.

Deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry said: “On any night of the year an attack on crews responding to incidents is unacceptable, but to have twelve on our busiest night of the year puts everyone in danger.

“We know it’s a very small minority of people who engage in anti-social behaviour, but there’s no question it can also impact on our firefighters, operations control colleagues and our partners too.

“If an appliance is damaged it may not be available for other emergencies.

“Our emergency service partners are diverted from other emergencies to escort us to deal with incidents, if crews need treatment and to investigate the attacks.

“It’s time to bring an end to this type of anti-social behaviour and make sure firefighters – and our emergency service partners – can do their job and keep the communities they serve safe.”

Firefighters attended more than 1,350 deliberate fires during the four-week period up to November 5, 2020 – its busiest period of the year.

Asst Chief Con Mairs said: “Both Halloween and Bonfire Night fall on weekends this year, which also land during our policing operation for the COP26 climate change conference taking place in Glasgow.

“We absolutely will not tolerate our officers, or our colleagues in the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service, being lured into situations where they face being subjected to violent attacks. We will do all we can to prevent these incidents occurring in the first place, but should they happen, we will respond in whatever means necessary to keep our people and our communities safe.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.