Police appeal after Audi stolen from Musselburgh street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen from a street in East Lothian.

The blue Audi A6 Estate TDI, with the registration OE16 AXD, was stolen overnight between the 9th and 10th of January from Clark Avenue in Musselburgh.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information in relation to the theft to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have information in relation to this crime are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 478 of 10th January 2019, or alternatively report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

