Police appeal after collision on Broomhouse Road leaves girl with 'potentially life changing injuries'

POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses after a teenager was hospitalised when a car driven by a pensioner mounted the kerb and struck her in a morning collision.

The 17-year-old girl remains in a serious condition after being hit by the Renault Clio while walking on the pavement on Broomhouse Road, near the roundabout junction with Broomhouse Drive on Monday morning.

The incident took place at the roundabout junction between Broomhouse Road and Broomhouse Drive

The 85-year-old driver was uninjured, however the girl sustained "potentially life changing" injuries to her legs in the incident.

Road Policing Officers responded to the scene and closed the road for three hours while they conducted inquiries at the scene.

Police have now urged the occupants of a blue Vauxhall van to come forward with any information after tracing the vehicle in the area at the time of the incident.



Inspector Roger Park from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: "This has been a serious collision and the female pedestrian could be left with life-changing injuries as a result."



"We would urge anyone who was on Broomhouse Road on Monday morning and saw what happened to contact police immediately, if they haven't already done so.



"In particular, we are keen to trace the occupants of a blue Vauxhall Vivaro van, which we believe was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident occur.



"These individuals, or anyone else with any other relevant information, should get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 820 of the 2nd September.