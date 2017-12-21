Police appeal after ‘concern for child’ at Edinburgh supermarket

Police say they are appealing for information following concern for a young girl at a city supermarket.

A member of the public reported concern over the behaviour of a woman towards a child in Asda at the Jewel around 4.50pm on Monday.

The woman is described as white, around 5ft 4ins, in her late thirties to early fourties, of slim build, with shoulder-length straight dirty blonde hair.

She was wearing a black thigh-length puffa jacket, red trousers, a pink jumper, white trainers and carrying a black handbag.

The child is described as white, with light-coloured hair, and was believed to be aged 10 or 11.

She was wearing a red puffa-style jacket, a white and red polka dot scarf, black trousers and red shiny boots.

PC Hannah Murray of Craigmillar Police Station said: “We’re eager to speak to this woman, who is believed to be the mother of the young girl, as part of our efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding this report.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen either the woman or child in the area, or who recognises their descriptions, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2134 of 19th December.