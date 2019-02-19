Police appeal after ‘extremely noisy’ high-value housebreaking in East Lothian

POLICE have issued an appeal after an ‘extremely noisy’ housebreaking in Gullane.

The incident happened around 1am on Monday, February 11, when a quantity of jewellery and a blue Peugeot 107 were stolen.

The Peugeot was later recovered in Hall Crescent, Gullane, on Saturday, February 16.

Police Constable John Lumsden of East Lothian’s Community Investigation Unit said: “This is a high value theft and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“The vehicle that was taken had two flat tyres and would have been extremely noisy when driven away.

“I would ask anyone who remembers hearing a sound like metal scrapping along tarmac in the early hours of Monday, February 11, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact officers at East Lothian’s Community Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number 1889 of February 16, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

