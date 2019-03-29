Police appeal after gang throw stones at cars on Edinburgh Bypass

Police in Edinburgh are appealing to the public for information after reports of kids hurling stones at cars on the City Bypass.

The youths were spotted on the Dreghorn Link Bridge at 6.30pm on Thursday night.

In a tweet Edinburgh Police South West said: “Children have being throwing stones onto the bypass from the Dreghorn Link bridge.

“We’re looking to trace the youths responsible and would ask anyone with information to come forward via 101 and quote Incident: 3197 - 29/3/19.”

No one was injured.

