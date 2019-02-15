Police appeal after hate crime committed on Leith bus

Cops are looking for a woman who racially abused a young family travelling on a bus in Leith.

The incident happened sometime between 5.40pm and 6.20pm on Monday, February 11, on board the number 22 Lothian Bus service from Ocean Terminal to The Gyle.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their thirties, with a small child in a pram boarded the bus near the foot of Leith Walk and were subject to racial abuse by a female passenger shortly afterwards.

The suspect threatened a number of other passengers who have intervened, using xenophobic and homophobic language.

The man, woman and child alighted at the next stop. The suspect has left the bus on Leith Walk, near the junction with Brunswick Road, and was last seen heading towards Middlefield.

Inquiries have been ongoing since this time to identify the woman responsible, as well as trace the man and woman who were targeted.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, between 60 and 70-years-old, with shoulder-length greying hair and glasses. She was wearing a tartan patterned jacket, a Burberry-style scarf, blue jeans, black shoes and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Constable Callum Clark from Leith Police Station said: “The passengers on the bus almost unanimously challenged this woman, as did the driver, and they are all to be commended for this.

“The man and woman, as well as other passengers, were subjected to atrocious abuse. This is completely unacceptable and such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Anyone who recognises this woman’s description, or who may have been on the bus at the time and hasn’t yet spoken to officers, is urged to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Leith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3141 of the 11th February. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.