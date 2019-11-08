Police appeal to find missing Northampton boy, 16, believed to be in Edinburgh
Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 16-year-old boy from Northampton who is believed to be in the Edinburgh area.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:52 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:57 pm
David Bivol was last seen at about 8am on Wednesday in Northampton.
He is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build and with short brown hair. It is thought David may have been wearing jeans and a t-shirt when he was last seen, and took a bag with him.
Anyone who sees David or has information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference MPN2/3502/19.