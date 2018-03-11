Police appeal following sexual assault in Livingston

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Livingston.

The incident took place on a footpath near Eliburn North Roundabout around 4.45am on Sunday.

A 24-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by a man who then assaulted her.

The man is described as white, in his mid twenties, of medium build, around 5ft 10ins tall, with dark brown hair and stubble.

He was wearing a dark blue or black jumper and dark-coloured jeans.

Detective Sergeant David Macmillan of Livingston CID said: “A thorough investigation into this incident is currently underway and we continue to support the woman at this very distressing time.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the area around 4.45am, anyone who recognises this man’s description or who has information which may be relevant to contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0890 of 11th March, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

