Police appeal for witnesses after 'suspicious' fire tears through chip shop

Police in West Lothian are investigating a deliberate fire which tore through through a takeaway in Livingston.

The incident happened shortly after 2am on Tuesday 27th August at the Marmaris chip shop in Craigshill Shopping Mall.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the flames, which had caused significant damage to the premises.

Nobody was injured but the business, along with the shopping centre, was closed due to the damage caused.

Detectives are investigating and anyone that can help the investigation is urged to come forward.

Detective Constable Gillan Ross of Livingston CID said: “Thankfully, on this occasion, nobody was injured as a result of the incident and the fire was quickly controlled by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Their swift actions prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring premises.

“Through our CCTV inquiries we understand two men was seen close to the shop shortly after 2.10am on Tuesday morning and we are eager to trace them to assist with our inquiries.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have CCTV covering this area and who has not yet spoken to police, to get in contact as soon as possible. Equally anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour around the building in the early hours of Tuesday morning, or has any information relevant to our investigation, is asked to come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Livingston CID on 101 and quote incident number 0257 of 27th August. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.