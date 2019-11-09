Police appeal issued to trace Edinburgh man missing since Bonfire Night

An appeal has been issued by police in a bid to trace an Edinburgh man missing for more than three days.

Ross Anderson was last seen in the Bonnington area around 9.50pm on Tuesday, 5 November.

He is described as 5ft8in, slim build with short fair/blonde hair and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a black jacket with fur hood trim and grey jogging bottoms.

An appeal has been issued to trace Ross Anderson.

The 28-year-old is known to frequent Leith, Restalrig and Craigmillar areas of the city.