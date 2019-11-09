Police appeal issued to trace Edinburgh man missing since Bonfire Night
Ross Anderson has not been seen since Tuesday evening
An appeal has been issued by police in a bid to trace an Edinburgh man missing for more than three days.
Ross Anderson was last seen in the Bonnington area around 9.50pm on Tuesday, 5 November.
He is described as 5ft8in, slim build with short fair/blonde hair and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a black jacket with fur hood trim and grey jogging bottoms.
The 28-year-old is known to frequent Leith, Restalrig and Craigmillar areas of the city.
Anyone who may have seen Ross since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4894 of 5 November, 2019.