Police appeal over missing man who may be in Edinburgh

POLICE are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing man with Edinburgh connections.

Stewart McLaren, 38, who lives in Dunfermline, was last seen leaving an address in Clepington Road Dundee around 3pm on Wednesday September 18.

Police say missing Stewart McLaren has links with the Capital

Police say there are growing concerns for his safety.

Mr McLaren is described as white, 5ft 10, slim build, with short dark brown hair, shaved at the sides but heavier on top. His hair is swept back and he currently has facial growth.

When last seen he was wearing light coloured jeans, a pale blue crew neck jumper with a white t-shirt, black and white High Top basketball trainers.

Police said he also has links to Edinburgh, Perthshire and Manchester and may have travelled to these areas using a blue Nissan Note registration mark BK58 AXP

Anyone who may have seen Mr McLaren since his disappearance, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2774 of September 18.