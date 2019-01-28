Police appeal to find missing 10-year-old Edinburgh boy

Police are appealing to the public to help find a missing 10-year-old Edinburgh boy who was last seen nearly nine hours ago.

Denim Cuthbert was last seen in the Fernieside area just before 8am this morning. He did not arrive at school in Moredun and police say they are seeking to trace him as soon as possible.

Denim Cuthbert was last seen just before 8am on Monday. Pic: Police Scotland

Denim is described as around 4ft tall, of stocky build with dark blond short hair. He is wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit and a black North Face jacket and carries a black Nike school bag.

A statement released by police this afternoon said: “If you have seen Denim or know of his whereabouts please call police on 101 quoting incident 1404 of Monday 28th January.”

