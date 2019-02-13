Police appeal to find missing East Lothian man, 27, last seen 2 days ago

Police are appealing to the public to trace a missing 27-year-old Haddington man who was last seen two days ago.

Rimantas Gailiunas was last seen on the town’s High street at around 7pm on Sunday, February 10th. There have been no sightings of Rimantas since that time and concern is now growing for his welfare.

He’s described as a white male, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and white Nike trainers.

Police are keen to establish Rimantas’ whereabouts as soon as possible and anyone who believes they have seen him since Sunday is asked to come forward.

Officers have also asked Rimantas to get in touch with friends, family or police and let them know he is safe and well.

Any information to assist with this inquiry would be greatly appreciated and should be reported to Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4164 of 11th February 2019.

