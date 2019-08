Have your say

Police issued an appeal on Sunday to help trace a teenage girl last seen in Edinburgh.

Officers are looking for Emma Eales, a 17-year-old who was last sighted in the Mortonhall district at 10am on Sunday, August 25.

Emma is described as being 5ft 7in in height. She was wearing a multi-coloured neckerchief, long grey winter coat, pink cord trousers, and a green rucksack.

Anyone with any information regarding Emma’s whereabouts are urged to call the non-emergency Police Scotland number, 101.