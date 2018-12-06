Police appeal to trace missing woman, 58, last seen near Edinburgh’s Waverley station

Have your say

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen near Edinburgh’s Waverley train station.

Alison MacDonald was last spotted close to Waverley Steps on Princess Street on Tuesday.

She has links to the Edinburgh, Glasgow and Skye areas.

Alison is described as a 58-year-old, white female with a Scottish accent, 5ft 8ins in height, of mmedium build and last seen wearing a bright blue, thigh length waterproof jacket with a red hood. She was also wearing a dark brown shoulder length bobbed hairstyle with a fringe, dark coloured baggy trousers and dark shoes.

She was also carrying a grey and black rucksack.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Alison is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2575 of 4th December.

