Police appeal to trace Midlothian woman, 29, missing for 10 days
Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a 29-year-old Midlothian woman who was reported missing ten days ago.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 16:42 pm
Ailie Fraser, also known as McLaughlin, was reported missing from the Mayfield area on September 29th.
She is described as 5ft 4ins in height, with long black hair, brown eyes, slim build and a pale complexion.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1790 of 01/10/2019.