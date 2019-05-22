Police arrest man with knife in West Lothian shop

Have your say

A man with a knife has been arrested after police were called to a West Lothian shop.

Police confirmed they were alerted to the incident at 7pm yesterday (Tuesday) at Boghall Convenience Store and Post Office on Elizabeth Drive in Bathgate.

Boghall Convenience Store and Post Office. PIC: Google

The Edinburgh Evening News understands reports of an armed robbery are not correct.

No one was injured in the incident.

A man has been arrested and we have asked Police Scotland for more information.

We will update this story as soon as we have more information.

