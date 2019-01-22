Police arrested man over doorstep acid attack

A MAN was arrested and then released over an acid attack in the Capital which left a woman scarred for life, it has emerged.

Teresa McCann had an orange substance thrown in her face when she answered the door of her home in Captains Road Gracemount.

The 37-year-old lost part of her ear and required surgery after suffering serious burns to her neck and face in the attack in November.

Now it has emerged a man was arrested by police in December and later released pending further inquiries.

Ms McCann described at the time how she was putting her children to bed when she heard a knock at the door and a man wearing a balaclava hurled a bottle of corrosive liquid at her.

She said: “My face was literally melting - the pain was indescribable. I really did think I was going to die.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 29-year-old man was arrested on December 21 in connection with a corrosive substance attack in Captain’s Road on November 9, during which a 37-year-old woman sustained serious burns.

“He was released pending further enquiries, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Anyone who may have information about this and who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4125 of November 9.

“Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

