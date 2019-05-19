Police block off a Longstone street in Edinburgh after suspected "stabbing"

Have your say

Two people were arrested last night after a suspected stabbing at Longstone Place and Kingsknowe Road, according to local reports.

An eyewitness reported that the incident happened at 9.45pm last night (May 18), stating: "Stabbing or robbery at Longstone Place and Kingsknowe Road - there were two men arrested, the victims car was also removed.

"I live locally and I know most people and there’s a general concern it was drug related.

"Locally people are concerned about the general lack of care in the area, overflowing bins, graffiti and drug and drink evidence lying around, as this is a family area this is a concern."

Cops cordoned off the road until about 3.30am.

Police declined to give further details.