Police called as passengers row on Edinburgh coach

A DRIVER had to pull over his coach after two passengers started rowing with each other this morning.

Fellow passengers watched on as the two squared up to each other at Edinburgh Bus Station.

The 6am x58 service to Fife was delayed as officers were deployed.

Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted: “Fife service x58 at 06;00 out of Edinburgh for St Andrews delayed 20mins as police incident apologies for this.”

A spokeswoman for the Dunfermline-based firm later confirmed the service was able to continue its journey after officers’ intervention.

She added: “There was a 20 minute delay on our service X58 departing Edinburgh bus station at 6am this morning due to disagreement between two passengers, the police were called to assist in order for the journey to continue towards Fife.”

Police confirmed officers were called but no one was arrested.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called following a report of an abusive passenger on a bus at the bus station this morning, at around 6.10am.

“Officers attended and the situation was resolved with no further police action required. Noone was arrested, the man continued on his way.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital