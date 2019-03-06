Police called to RBS building in Gogarburn following report of ‘suspicious package’

Have your say

Police have been called to the RBS building at Gogarburn in Edinburgh following a report of a ‘suspicious package’.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

RBS Royal Bank Of Scotland Gogarburn general. Picture: Greg Macvean

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland premises on Glasgow Road following a report of a suspicious package inside the building.

“The incident was reported to police at 10.45am on Wednesday 6 March and an area of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers currently remain at the scene.”

Lothian Buses said that due to road closures buses are unable to serve RBS Gogarburn and are instead being diverted via A8 Glasgow Road in both directions until further notice.

Earlier today Glasgow University was also evacuated after a suspicious package was found. Investigators said the two incidents are not linked.

The spokesperson added: “Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing.”

