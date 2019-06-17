Police called to "stabbing" on Edinburgh housing scheme

Have your say

POLICE swooped on a Capital housing estate this afternoon after residents reported a "stabbing."

Officers were deployed to Viewcraig Gardens, near Dumbiedykes, at around 4pm.

Paramedics were also called after a man was assaulted.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of an assault. Both ambulance and police are still at the scene."

No further details as to the victim's injuries were available.

One witness said: "Three ambulances, five police cars in Dumbiedykes now - stabbing."