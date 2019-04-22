Police car in Portobello has windscreen ‘smashed in’

Have your say

A new image taken this evening in Portobello shows a police car with a ‘smashed in’ front windscreen.

The police vehicle, located on Bath Street close to the Esplanade Bar & Restaurant, appears to have been struck by a heavy object.

The image shows a police car with its front window smashed and a dent to the bonnet. Pic: contributed

A large dent is also visible in the bonnet of the car.

Visitors have been flocking to Portobello Beach in recent days due to the warm and sunny weather.

Details of exactly what caused the damage are unclear at this stage.

