The men broke into a house on Strachan Road at around 10.15pm and stole the keys to the grey Mercedes GLA.

They took the car – registration SM10 EEH – from the driveway and smashed through a security gate to escape, badly damaging the front of the car.

The Mercedes was then spotted by police on Ferry Road and a pursuit got underway towards Waterfront Broadway.

The driver of the stolen car made an attempt to crash into the police vehicle and the chase was abandoned.

A police helicopter was deployed over the city to try to trace the car and the three men involved.

The last confirmed sighting suggested smoke was coming from the vehicle while it was heading south on Ferry Road Drive.

Another possible sighting reported it heading east toward Ocean Terminal, Leith and the Marionville area.

Police car rammed in operation to trace stolen vehicles in north Edinburgh.

Police Scotland has confirmed that it believes this is linked to an earlier incident when another stolen vehicle crashed into a police car at around 5.15pm in Eskfield Grove, Dalkeith.

Three men fled the scene, abandoning the stolen Voltswagen Tiguan at the scene, while two police officers were assessed by ambulance staff.

Detective Inspector George Calder from Edinburgh CID, said: “We have a number of focused enquiries being conducted in the north Edinburgh area today as we seek to trace this stolen vehicle.

"I’d ask the public to be on the lookout for this grey Mercedes GLA parked in any area, or any sightings of it overnight. It has sustained significant damage.

“The Air Support Unit was deployed over the city and surrounding areas last night in further efforts to trace the suspects and the stolen vehicle.

“We are following a number of positive lines of enquiry in relation to these offences. I’d ask anyone who can help us trace the vehicle, or has any information on those involved in these crimes, to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.”

If you have any information on the incidents you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3939 of October 25.

