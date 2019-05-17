Police CCTV appeal: Man sought over Livingston attack which left ‘considerable scarring’

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in Livingston which left a man with ‘considerable scarring.’

The 41-year-old was attacked on Carmondean Centre Road at about 4:30am on Saturday, January 26.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with in connection with the incident. Pic: Police Scotland

He was left with serious injuries and taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

Police are keen to trace the man pictured in the CCTV images, and have asked anyone who recognises him to come forward. It is believed he may have been within the Grand Central Nightclub in Livingston earlier that evening.

PC Royan, from Livingston Police Station, said: “The victim sustained painful injuries as a result of this attack, which have left considerable scarring and we are continuing with our investigation to identify the suspect.

“The man in the CCTV footage is of interest to our enquiries and anyone who believes they can help us trace this individual should contact police immediately. In addition, anyone with any further information is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information should contact Livingston Police Station via 101 and quote reference number 0808 of 26 January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

