Police charge man over two armed raids at West Lothian bookies

Police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with two armed robberies at bookmakers in West Lothian.

The first incident took place around 8.15pm on Wednesday 27 March at William Hill in Uphall Road, Pumpherston.

The second incident took place around 8.20pm on Thursday 11 April at the Ladbrokes in Carmondean, Livingston.

The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday 18 April.

Detective Sergeant Ally Urquhart of Livingston CID said: “Both these robberies were frightening ordeals for the staff members of the premises involved and I would like to thank them for their assistance whilst our inquiries were ongoing.

“I’d also like to thank those members of the public who provided information following our public appeals; their assistance has greatly helped our investigation.”

