Police comb Edinburgh beach in search for missing Leith man

POLICE have combed Portobello beach in their ongoing efforts to trace a man missing from Leith.

Stanislaw Zajac was last seen on CCTV footage walking east on Seafield Road at 6:47am on Sunday, September 1, but was reported missing a day later.

Police have been searching the beach in an effort to find Stanislaw Zajac, who has been missing from Leith since September 1.

READ MORE: Edinburgh police release CCTV image in bid to trace missing Leith man Stanislaw Zajac

Officers undertook a search of the sands at Portobello on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to help locate the Polish national.

The 51-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and has short curly brown hair. He wears glasses and is known to usually have them hanging around his neck.

Mr Zajac disappeared on Saturday, August 31 after being spotted at about 9pm on Sailmaker Road, though officers later uncovered security footage of him less than 12 hours later.

Mr Zajac was spotted on CCTV walking east on Seafield Road at 6:47am on Sunday, September 1.

Police Scotland’s Air Support Unit has participated in the search for Mr Zajac.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries into Mr Zajac's whereabouts were ongoing.

Inspector Alastair Sadler, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: “It is entirely out of character for Stanislaw not to be in contact with his family or friends for this duration of time, and, as the passage of time increases, so do our concerns for his safety."

“We don’t believe Stanislaw has access to a vehicle, and although a keen cyclist, he has not taken his bicycle with him so believe him to be travelling on foot.

“We are working to establish Stanislaw’s movements and I would urge anyone who can help our inquiries to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has any information that can help trace Stanislaw should contact police immediately on 101 and quote incident number 3571 of 2nd September.