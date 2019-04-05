Police concerned for Edinburgh man who went to shop but didn't return home

A 34-year-old man has gone missing in Edinburgh after he went out to the local shop and failed to return home.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Robert William Scoular from the Hawkhill area of the city.

They say he left his home address to go to the shop at 10pm on Wednesday but did not return.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 4in in height, very slim build, dark hair, long stubble facial hair, patchy eyebrows, wearing a green/khaki waterproof Adidas hoodie, grey jogger bottoms with a khaki stripe and black trainers with khaki stripes. He may also have been wearing a black beanie hat.

Anyone with information on Mr Scoular’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 0561 of April 2, 2019.