Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing 54-year-old man

Officers in Edinburgh said: "We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing from the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh.

"Nigel Terry was last seen leaving Morrison’s in Gilmerton around 12.30pm on Friday 26 July.

"The 54-year-old, who lives in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

"Nigel is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and has a band tattoo around his arm and a distinct star wars tattoo on his calf.

"When last seen he was wearing black three quarter length trousers, a light coloured t-shirt and black sandals.

"Anyone who may have seen Nigel since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3491 of July 26."