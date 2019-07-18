Police concerned for welfare of missing Edinburgh teenager

POLICE have launched an appeal to trace a teenager missing in Edinburgh since Wednesday morning.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Maggie Sang, who was last seen in the Regent Terrace area at around 11:30am yesterday.

She is described as being around 5ft 8” tall with a slim build, long straight brown hair with lighter ends and dark brown eyes.

Police say she was wearing a baggy grey t-shirt with a small, red heart to one side of the chest and black trousers at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Maggie since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4397 of the 17th July 2019.