Police confirm body found on Helensburgh coast was Edinburgh student Rufus Brickell

Police have confirmed that a body found on the west coast near Helensburgh was that of Edinburgh student Rufus Brickell.

The Bristol born 22-year-old, a student at Heriot Watt University, went missing earlier this month and CCTV images shows him getting off a train at Kilpatrick Station in West Dunbartonshire, just after midnight on Sunday October 6th.

A body was found on Friday afternoon on the Helensburgh coast, and officers have now confirmed it has been formally identified as that of Rufus Brickell.

Rufus Brickell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Kieran Dougal at Oxgangs Police Station in Edinburgh said "The family of Rufus have shown considerable composure throughout this harrowing time for them and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with their loss.