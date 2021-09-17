Police continue hunt for car thieves after helicopter joins car chase through Edinburgh

Police later found the car abandoned.

The car chase unfolded yesterday morning, at around 8am, when police tried to stop the black vehicle, which had been reported stolen, in Corstorphine.

The vehicle took off at speed and the police helicopter was called in to assist.

However, the vehicle was later found abandoned in Carrick Knowe, with the occupants having left the scene.

Today officers added that enquiries are ongoing and that no arrests have yet been made.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday, 16 September, a black Range Rover driving at speed failed to stop for officers in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh.

“A pursuit followed with officers being assisted by the Air Support Unit. The car has been traced in the Carrick Knowe area and searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the vehicle, which had previously been reported stolen.”