Police have lifted a cordon that was in place overnight and on Monday morning after reports of a stabbing behind a Scotmid store in Wester Hailes.

The cordon was lifted at around 10am today and was in place behind the Scotmid store on Morvenside Road in the Westburn part of Wester Hailes.

Police cordon lifted after reported overnight stabbing behind Wester Hailes Scotmid

UPDATE: Police Scotland confirm Wester Hailes stabbing victim was treated for a number of puncture wounds

One concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Evening News: "My husband noticed the cordon when he went to the shop around 6am and it was closed.

"A guy has been stabbed overnight.

"There's still a police presence behind the Scotmid store."

Detective Sergeant Todd Rutherford at Corstorphine CID said: "This appears to have been an isolated attack and we are following positive lines of enquiry at this stage.

"I would ask anyone who may have been in the area of the Scotmid store in Morvenside Close and who witnessed this incident to call us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0050 7/10."

