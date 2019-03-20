Police cordon off Leith pub following assault

Police have cordoned off The Marksman pub in Leith.

Officers were called to the premises, on Duke Street, at 9.40am following a report of an assault in the area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said paramedics were called and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.

