Police cordon off Sighthill pharmacy after reports of “serious assault”

POLICE swooped on a busy west Edinburgh street this morning after reports of a serious assault.

Officers including dog units were scrambled to Calder Road, Sighthill, shortly after 9am.

Officers set up a cordon at Calder Road this morning

Witnesses reported the MacKinnon Pharmacy cordoned off with police standing guard.

“There’s about eight police vehicles,” said one witness. “Clearly something has happened at the pharmacy because the shutters are down.

“You can’t get through the underpass either on Calder Road.”

A forensics officer was spotted inside the police cordon taking photos of the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed officers responded to reports of a “serious assault”

The spokesman added: “Police in Edinburgh were called at around 9.15 am to a report of an assault in the Calder Road area of the city. Inquiries are ongoing.”

