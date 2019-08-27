Police dog Bruno aids arrest after reported break-in at Granton Harbour building site

TWO youths were arrested after a police dog was sent to an Edinburgh building site following reports of a break-in.

Police Dog Bruno and his handler were dispatched along with other officers to the site in Merlin Avenue, Granton Harbour, soon after 6pm last night, and the pair were detained.

Police Dog Bruno was deployed to the building site

Today Police Scotland's dog section tweeted a picture of Bruno, saying: "On hearing #PDBruno searching for them they made the wise move of giving themselves up. Two arrested. Bruno so pleased with himself he decided he would give us a lovely #TongueOutTuesday".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh received a report of a break-in to a building site in Merlin Avenue at around 6pm on Monday August 26.

"Local officers, the Police Dog Handler and PD Bruno were deployed to conduct inquiries and as a result, two males age 17 and 16 were arrested and charged.

"Both will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today."