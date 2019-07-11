Police dog catches prolific housebreaker with stolen goods in Livingston ditch

Have your say

One very special police dog has been getting plenty of praise online after catching a prolific housebreaker with stolen goods in a ditch in Livingston.

Police Scotland Dogs posted a message on twitter this afternoon which read: "This morning PD Luna assisted officers in the Livingston area after a prolific housebreaker was disturbed within a house.

"PD Luna didnt waste any time tracking him down in a ditch within a wooded area with the stolen property."

Many people have been praising the PD Luna on twitter.

Wendy Geoghegan wrote: "Awww well done to PD Luna and handler."

Ned the Kooiker wrote: "Luna 1 numpty 0."