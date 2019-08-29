Police dog tracks 'soggy drink driver' hiding in river after crash

A Scottish police dog proved that there really is nowhere for criminals to hide after catching a drink driver in a river.

Detectives have praised PD Oz after the canine successfully tracked an alleged drink driver from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash.

The driver fled the scene of the hit and run but PD Oz was up to the chase and apprehended the culprit hiding in a river near Lochgelly in Fife.

A police spokesman tweeted: "Suspect drink driver in the Lochgelly area last night whereby a vehicle collided with several vehicles before crashing and driver making off. #PDOz tracked from the vehicle and traced the driver hiding in a river. One soggy customer."

Police Scotland's dog units have proved popular on social media as the public show their appreciation for their work protecting the community.