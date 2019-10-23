Police in Edinburgh appeal to public to help trace missing 64-year-old man
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man reported missing in the south of Edinburgh.
John Paterson was last seen around 1am on Sunday on Hyvot Mill Road in the Gilmerton area.
The 64-year-old male has not been seen since and now there are growing concerns for his welfare.
John is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with white and grey receding hair and large bags under his eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved cotton jumper, blue denim jeans and black shoes. Mr Paterson also has links to the Leith area of Edinburgh.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen him since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2346 of 21 October 2019.