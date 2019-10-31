Police in Edinburgh offering free pick-up of any unwanted items as part of 'Community Clear Up'

The container people can leave items in (Photo: Edinburgh North West Police)

Police in the north west of the Capital are offering residents the opportunity to dump unwanted items for a free pick-up of their rubbish.

Residents have until 2pm to bring their items to a container in Granton to take advantage ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night.

The container will be at the corner of Wardieburn Place West and Wardieburn Street West.

Edinburgh Police North West said on Twitter: "Up until 2pm today there is a ‘Community Clear Up’ for all residents to place unwanted items, excluding white goods, in a large container currently at the corner of Wardieburn Place West and Wardieburn Street West.

