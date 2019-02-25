Police establish link between housebreakings and vehicle thefts in Borders and East Lothian

AN appeal has been launched after housebreakings and vehicle thefts in the Borders and East Lothian.

The first incident happened sometime between 10pm on Friday 22nd and 1.35am on Saturday 23 February at an address in Whytbank Row, Clovenfords in the Scottish Borders.

After entry was forced to the property, keys to a grey Volkswagen Golf, black Audi RS4 and silver Audi A4 Allroad were taken before all three cars were stolen.

The Golf was subsequently recovered in Penicuik a short time later. However, RS4, with registration number OE07NMA and A4 Allroad, with registration number P33 OFT remain outstanding.

It is believed the Audi RS4 was then used during a break-in and theft at the Community Hub in Humbie, East Lothian.

This incident took place around 1.20am on Sunday 24th February and resulted in the theft of a safe containing a four-figure sum of cash.

The RS4 was then recovered in the Millerhill area at around 10.25am on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten from Lothians and Scottish Borders CID said: “The theft of these vehicles, and the the subequent break-in to the property in East Lothian, are being investigated as part of Operation Greenbay and this incident is being linked with similar housebreakins and car thefts that have occurred across the East of Scotland over the past month.

“We believe those responsible will look to utilise the vehicles to commit further offences and we would ask anyone who has seen them since the early hours of Saturday morning, to contact police immediately.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant information that can help us identify and trace the culprits.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 427 (Clovenfords) of the 23rd February or the Musselburgh Community Investigation Unit and quote incident number 419 of the 24th February (Humbie). Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

