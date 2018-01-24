Police hunt after pensioner seriously injured in hit and run

A PENSIONER has been left with a serious injury after a hit and run in Kirkliston.

The crash happened at around 5.25pm on Monday in Main Street, near the Scotmid store.

The 67-year-old man was struck by a small silver car, possibly a Fiat Punto, as he crossed the road from the north to south.

The driver did not stop and the vehicle was last seen continuing west along Main Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious injury to his foot.

PC Karen Russell of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which left a man with a serious injury.

“As part of this, we’re urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who saw the car in the area or who has any information which may be able to help to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2573 of 22nd January.