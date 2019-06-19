Police hunt boy, 16, driving stolen vehicle on Queensferry Road

Have your say

A boy has been found driving on one of the Capital's busiest roads in a stolen vehicle.

A large police operation was deployed in the north west of the city last night, following reports of two stolen vehicles.

Police were out on Queensferry Road. Picture: Google Maps

Witnesses reported a strong police presence on Queensferry Road, near Barnton Dental, at around 9pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "On the evening of Tuesday, June 18, local officers assisted by roads policing were involved in a roads policing operation in the north west of Edinburgh relating to two stolen motor vehicles.

"A 16-year-old male was arrested at the time and the vehicle crime team are continuing a positive line of enquiry.

"Both vehicles have now been recovered by police."