Police hunt for man, 43, missing from Gilmerton

Police in Edinburgh are trying to trace a man reported missing from the south of the city.

Allan McRae, 43, was last seen in the evening of Friday, March 1 in the Limefield area of Gilmerton.

It is believed he travelled to the Blackpool area and was there on Monday, March 4. He is also known to travel extensively using the train network.

He failed to return home and has not been in contact with anyone since March 1.

Allan is white, around 5ft 6in, of medium build with brown receding hair. He wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms, including the Hibernian FC badge on his left shoulder and a lion on his right.

When last seen he was wearing a green jacket, denim jeans, green Lacoste trainers, a Lacoste watch and was carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Alan Struthers, from Howdenhall Police Station, said: “This is out of character for Allan and as time passes we are growing concerned for his welfare.

“I’d ask members of the public using the travel network in and around the city, especially on train services headed south, to think back to over the weekend and recall if they noticed a man matching Allan’s description on their service, or have seen him using public transport since.

“Similarity anyone who may have seen or spoken to Allan since Friday, March1, or who knows of his current whereabouts, is asked to come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1412 of 5 March.