Police hunt for stolen £8,000 Rolex watch in East Lothian

An expensive Rolex watch worth more than £8000 has been stolen from a property in the Dirleton area.

The theft took place some time between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday.

Police in East Lothian have now launched an appeal to try to trace the item.

A spokesperson said: "The watch has a steel and yellow gold jubilee bracelet and a white roman dial.

"Anyone who has information about its theft, or has been offered such an item recently under suspicious circumstances, is asked to contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 3736 of August 11."

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.