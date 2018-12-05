Police hunt heartless thieves who stole £2,000 from Musselburgh charity shop

Police are appealing for information after heartless thieves broke into a Musselburgh charity shop and stole more than £2,000 from a safe.

The incident took place at Hollies Day Centre in the town’s High Street at around 7.30am on Sunday.

A safe containing over £2,000 worth of cash, which included funds raised for Christmas lunch for the elderly, was stolen.

A black pushchair was also taken and later recovered nearby on Eskside West.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh of East and Midlothian CID said: “This money included funds kindly donated by the local community, and we believe the centre was deliberately targeted because of this.

“It’s likely that the pushchair was used to carry the safe from the premises and we’re urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area of the High Street, Eskside East, Eskside West, or the adjoining bridges on Sunday morning, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0707 of 3rd December, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

