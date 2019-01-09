Police hunt hooded thugs who snatched elderly woman’s bag in Gilmerton

Police are hunting a group of hooded thugs who snatched an elderly woman’s bag in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh.

The 79-year-old was walking from Drum Street to Newtoft Street at around 9pm on Tuesday, 8 January when she was approached by three hooded men who snatched her handbag.

The suspects then threw the bag over a wall into the grounds of the Blossom Tree Nursery before making off onto Drum Street.

Two members of the public were able to retrieve the handbag and it was established that nothing was taken.

It’s understood the woman sustained a minor shoulder injury during the struggle but did not reqiure treatment.

Inquiries are now underway to identify the culprits and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspects are described only as wearing dark clothing with their hoods up.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station said: “The victim sustained a minor shoulder injury during the struggle but did not require any medical attention. Nevertheless, this was a very distressing incident for her and we’re eager to hear from anyone who can help us trace the culprits.

“This robbery is being progressed as part of Operation Arable and anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Newtoft Street area on Tuesday evening, should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the VRU at Gayfield via 101 and quote incident number 3759 of the 8th January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

