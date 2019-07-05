Police hunt Midlothian housebreakers who stole jewellery and car

Police in Midlothian are hunting housebreakers who stole a car and several thousands pounds of jewellery.

The thieves burst into a home in Penicuik in the late evening of Thursday, June 27 seizing rings, necklaces and earrings.

The culprit then used the red Nissan Qashqai they stole from a property in Greenlaw Grove as a getaway vehicle in a spate of business break-ins across Midlothian.

The Paper Mill and Melville Golf Centre in Lasswade were both targeted along with the Gorebridge Leisure Centre and a restaurant in the Milton Bridge area of Penicuik.

While nothing was reported stolen from the Paper Mill, all the other businesses reported sums of cash had been taken. These four housebreakings took place between midnight and 1.30am on Friday, June 28.

The stolen Nissan Qashqai, with registration number SM14 WRK, is believed to have been used by those responsible and detectives are trying to trace the car.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forwards.



Constable John Lumsden said: "After the house in Penicuik was broken into, the vehicle stolen from this address has then been used to commit a series of break-ins to business around Midlothian and as such, we are progressing this investigation under Operation Greenbay.



"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within Greenlaw Grove, or any of the affected premises between the evening of Thursday 27th June and into the early hours of Friday 28th June, should contact police immediately.



"Likewise, if anyone has seen the stolen Nissan Quashqai since last Friday morning, or knows it's current whereabouts should also get in touch."



Those with information can contact the Community Investigation Unit via 101 and quote incident number 1682 of the 3rd July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.