Police hunt motorist who drove wrong way up A1 causing crash

Police are trying to trace a driver who caused a crash on the A1 in East Lothian this morning.

Officers were called to the stretch of road between Haddington and Dunbar at around 10.35am.

They had received reports of a small blue car driving the wrong way, northbound.

As a result, another vehicle had swerved to get past and collided with the central reservation.

The road was closed for a short period as investigations took place, causing long delays in the area.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed there were no injuries to the driver involved in the crash.

The force is now trying to trace the driver of the blue car who is understood to have left the road following the navigational error.